Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.