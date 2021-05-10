Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 1,025 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME stock opened at $202.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

