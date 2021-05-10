Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.28 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

