Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.30.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

