Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,136. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

