Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $269.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

