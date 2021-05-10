Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $32,170.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.10 or 0.00016412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 883,500 coins and its circulating supply is 881,639 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

