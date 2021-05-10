STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.94

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 12179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

