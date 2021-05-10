Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $777.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the highest is $809.44 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,722. Stantec has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

