Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $262,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.