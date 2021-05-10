Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

