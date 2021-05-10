Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

