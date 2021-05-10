State of Michigan Retirement System Has $151.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $60.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,338.64. 23,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

