State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. 554,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

