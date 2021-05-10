State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

