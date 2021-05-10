State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 21,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $374.39. 38,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,009. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.00. The stock has a market cap of $371.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

