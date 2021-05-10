State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 24,340 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

