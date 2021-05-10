State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $123.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

