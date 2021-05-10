State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.