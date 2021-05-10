State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 199,099 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of SITE Centers worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.