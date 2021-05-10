State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,123 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $110.15 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

