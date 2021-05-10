State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,186 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.50 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

