Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.28

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

