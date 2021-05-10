Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.06.

STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.61. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

