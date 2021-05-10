Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

