STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

