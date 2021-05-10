STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. STRAKS has a market cap of $145,949.36 and $271.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 57% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,544.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.13 or 0.06978391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.47 or 0.02433124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00639820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00190059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00773017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00613458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00503000 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

