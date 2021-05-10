Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.