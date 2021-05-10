Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Invests $378,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

AIMC opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

