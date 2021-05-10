Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $332.80 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.95 and a 200 day moving average of $317.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.