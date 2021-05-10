Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

