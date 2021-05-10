Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

PSA opened at $277.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

