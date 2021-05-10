Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

