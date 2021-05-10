Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $396,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $68.19 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

