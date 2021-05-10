Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 300 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $90.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.