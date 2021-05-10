Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.92.

ROK stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day moving average of $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

