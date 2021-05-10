Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $527,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $26,278,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.