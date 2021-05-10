Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.81 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

