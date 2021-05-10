Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.