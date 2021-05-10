Strs Ohio Sells 33,984 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $224.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.82. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

