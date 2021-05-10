Strs Ohio Sells 4,299 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

UMH opened at $22.13 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

