Strs Ohio Sells 5,576 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.53 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

