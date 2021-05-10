Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGR stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,698. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

