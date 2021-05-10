Substratum Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $12,122.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

