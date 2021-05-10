Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $121.46 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $121,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

