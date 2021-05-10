Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $135.32 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $135,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

