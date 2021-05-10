Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 953,026 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $128,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Amphenol by 126.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 94.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 110.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 188.7% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 110.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.