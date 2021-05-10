Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,436 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sysco worth $141,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 77.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

