Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,301 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 59,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $145,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

