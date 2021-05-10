Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 122.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

